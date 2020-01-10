Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Golf lost one of its great design architects Thursday when Pete Dye died at age 94. Dye had been battling Alzheimer's disease for several years. His golf courses often were described as “dye-abolical” because of the punishment they could inflict on a bad shot. All were memorable. Among the most famous is the TPC Sawgrass. That's where The Players Championship has been held since 1982. It was Dye's wife, Alice, who inspired him to build the island green at No. 17. Other Dye designs include Whistling Straits, Oak Tree, Kiawah Island and Crooked Stick. All hosted majors.