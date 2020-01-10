Law enforcement in East Ala. and nonprofit partner for sex and human trafficking seminar

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Law enforcement across East Alabama partnered with the Greater Peace Community Development Corporation to host a sex and human trafficking seminar.
The seminar was held Thursday night at Greater Peace Baptist Church in Opelika.
This comes after the state experienced several missing women cases that gained national attention. The most recent cases of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard and 29-year-old Paighton Houston. Both cases ended in tragedy.
Organizers said they hope these seminars can help prevent these situations from happening.
"When we look at the recent cases that have taken place, if people had spoken up or if they've been noticeable about what had taken place, perhaps something could have been done to help save lives and help people from being transported from one place to another," said Pastor Clifford Jones of Greater Peace Baptist Church.
The guest speaker of Thursday’s event was Teresa Collier from the Fusion Center. Collier has worked with state, local, and federal law enforcement agencies and has experience in various areas, including homeland security and child exploitation.
