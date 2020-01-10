Liberty looks to extend streak vs Jacksonville

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Liberty's Caleb Homesley has averaged 12.1 points and 4.5 rebounds while Scottie James has put up 10.3 points and 7.2 rebounds. For the Dolphins, David Bell has averaged 10.8 points and 9.1 rebounds while Destin Barnes has put up 11.4 points.CLUTCH CALEB: Homesley has connected on 33.3 percent of the 63 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 15 over his last three games. He's also converted 55 percent of his free throws this season.