Man arrested after law enforcement standoff in Barbour County

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Tense moments Thursday after a man refused to leave a Barbour County home after being released from jail earlier in the day.
The call of a verbal altercation between family members came in at 10:20 a.m. The call came from Laura and Dennis Walker’s home after officials say their nephew, Jeffrey Danner, pointed a gun at his uncle.
The Walkers then left the home and officials arrived on the scene.
Danner refused to come out of the home and SWAT teams were called to the scene. Neighbors were then evacuated. Danner came out of the house on his own but did fire one shot in the house before leaving.
“At the end of the day, this is a situation where it really could’ve gotten rough and could’ve got bad and were proud of the resolution of it,” said Barbour County Sheriff Tyrone Smith. "No one got hurt and everyone was able to go home safely. So if Mr. Danner can go and get the help that he needs that’ll be the best for everyone.”
Jeffrey Danner was just released from the Dothan Jail Thursday morning on charges of disorderly conduct.
Danner was sent to Southeast Health after officials say he was having hallucinations in the home.
