Mayor gives Phenix City’s State of the City Address

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe hosted the city’s State of the City address year Thursday night.
People in the community had the opportunity to hear about the city’s finances, the status of current city projects, and learn about some new things being brought to the area.
One man said he learned a lot and enjoyed hearing where his tax dollars are going.
“These guys here, they let you know what’s going on. My main thing, let me know what’s going on with money,” said Mel Long.
According to the mayor, the total fund balance for the city is $17.8 million in reserve and the city is planning on using that money to do major projects to improve the quality of life in the area.
“We’ve got some things that confidentially, I can’t say, but we do have some development going out on 14 acres that some clearing is taking place," said Lowe. "We know who’s coming there, but because of confidentiality we can’t say.”
Although there’s money being budgeted for developing Phenix City, one Phenix City woman said she believes there is a lack of opportunities and incentives for young people to stay in Phenix City after college.
The lack of entertainment for them, as well as the opportunity to be upwardly mobile, is a major concern for me," said Mesha Patrick.
Lowe said there are big plans for Phenix City, but it isn’t going to happen overnight. It’s also up to the community to help young people get excited about the area. He is also urging people in the community to participate in the census count. He said it’s tied to revenues and resources available to the city.
