Roz’s Cafe and Catering opens new location at Ft. Benning

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - A restaurant familiar to the Columbus community is now open at Fort Benning.
Roz’s Café and Catering had a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday afternoon for its third location. This one is at Fort Benning Golf Course.
The restaurant owner said she’s thankful to soldiers and customers and is inviting people from all over the Chattahoochee Valley to the restaurant. Roz’s Café and Catering also caters events, including weddings, family reunions, and after Army graduations.
“I offer all services, birthday parties, brunches, golf tournaments, everything you need. I’m a one-stop-shop,” said Rosaline Murray, owner of Roz’s Café and Catering.
Roz’s at Fort Benning will be open for lunch and dinner Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekends.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.