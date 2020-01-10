Severe Weather Possible Saturday

Strong thunderstorms are likely Saturday as the storm system sweeps across the region. A few storms could become severe, particularly in the afternoon & evening hours. As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted the entire WTVM viewing area under a Level 2 & 3 risk for severe weather. Damaging wind gusts are the primary concern, but tornadoes and large hail are also a threat. Additionally, it will be very windy outside, with gusts as high as 30-40MPH ahead of the storms.