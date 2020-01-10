Severe Weather Possible Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For today, a potent storm system will be organizing to our west, with severe thunderstorms breaking out in the Ark-La-Tex region. Here in the Valley, weather looks mostly cloudy & breezy, with an isolated passing shower or two developing this afternoon. It will be unseasonably warm, with highs in the lower 70s.
Strong thunderstorms are likely Saturday as the storm system sweeps across the region. A few storms could become severe, particularly in the afternoon & evening hours. As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted the entire WTVM viewing area under a Level 2 & 3 risk for severe weather. Damaging wind gusts are the primary concern, but tornadoes and large hail are also a threat. Additionally, it will be very windy outside, with gusts as high as 30-40MPH ahead of the storms.
Unsettled weather & warmer than normal temperatures will continue into well into next week, with daily storm chances, and highs in the 70s.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.