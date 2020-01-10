Students, staff at Chambers Academy in LaFayette present donation to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

By Olivia Gunn | January 9, 2020 at 7:32 PM EST - Updated January 9 at 7:32 PM

LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WTVM) - Students and staff at Chambers Academy in LaFayette, Alabama presented the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation with a donation on Thursday.

A check in the amount of $1,715 was made in honor of Chambers Academy senior, Peyton Lamb.

Peyton has attended Chambers Academy since kindergarten. She was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis when she was three years old. Peyton has endured several surgeries and hospitalizations because of the condition.

The funds were collected during a benefit basketball tournament the school hosted during the Christmas holidays and from donations from sponsors.

Peyton and her family are active in raising awareness and funding for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in hopes that a cure will one day be found.

Sponsors who helped make the donation possible are listed below:

Sunshine Heating and Air

LaFayette True Value Hardware

Newman Farm Supply

Mitcham Auto Parts

Mr. & Mrs. Tom Sims

