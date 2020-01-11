City of Columbus preparing for severe weather

“With the tornadoes that came through last year in March, it’s still fresh on people’s minds," Henderson said. "I think it’s critical that you heed to warnings. I mean, don’t take chances. If you here the sirens go off, take shelter, get to the innermost room in your house, go as low as you can. If you’ve got a basement, go there. We don’t anticipate anything that would be significant enough to cause that type of damage, but we want to be ready for it just in case it does.”