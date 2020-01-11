Columbus police searching for ‘critically’ missing man last seen near Lovick St.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a “critically” missing man.
Daniel Sawyer, 29, was last seen January 10 at around 2 p.m. near the 800 block of Lovick Street.
Sawyer was wearing all black clothing.
Sawyer is 6’0” and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and dark brown hair.
Anyone with information on Sawyer’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449 or 706-653-3400.
