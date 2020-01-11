Columbus police searching for runaway 13-year-old girl last seen on Levy Rd.

By Olivia Gunn | January 11, 2020 at 12:35 PM EST - Updated January 11 at 12:54 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a runaway teen.

13-year-old Nadia Hampton was last seen January 1 on Levy Road near Victory Drive.

Nadia was wearing a black and green jacket and blue jeans. She has short hair and was wearing a gray headband.

Nadia is 4’7” and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and a short black afro.

Anyone with information on Nadia’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449 or 706-653-3400.

