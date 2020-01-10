Damaging Storms Possible on Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - All eyes are on Saturday with an Alert Center Action Day in place for the general time-frame from 4 PM to 11 PM ET. That’s when a line of severe thunderstorms should be moving across the Valley with the risk of damaging winds and tornadoes. We are encouraging folks to treat severe thunderstorm warnings seriously tomorrow since some of the storms may have winds between 60-80 mph. Before storms move in, conditions will be very windy with gusts of 30-40 mph expected. Once the severe weather moves out, we will clear out briefly and Sunday may start with some sun - however, rain could move back in for the afternoon and evening, though no severe weather is expected. The weather for next week looks warm and wet with highs in the 70s and rain chances through Wednesday. We might dry out a little bit by Thursday and Friday and cool down to the 60s - still above average for this time of year.