High school games changed in the Chattahoochee Valley due to expected inclement weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several high school sports games have new start times or have been canceled in the Chattahoochee Valley Saturday due to expected inclement weather.
See changes and cancellations below:
Cancellations
- Harris County at Central-Talbotton
- Beulah at Lanett
- Central at Eufaula
- Ezekiel Academy at Glenwood
New Start Times
- Carver at Hardaway – 1 p.m.
- Northside at Columbus- 1 p.m.
- Brookstone at Marion – 1 p.m.
- Lamar County at Spencer (Boys Varsity) – Noon
- Jordan at Callaway – 11 a.m.
- Calvary at Pacelli – 111 a.m.
- Schley County at Crawford County (Junior Varsity) – 2 p.m.
