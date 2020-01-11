High school games changed in the Chattahoochee Valley due to expected inclement weather

By Olivia Gunn | January 10, 2020 at 8:21 PM EST - Updated January 10 at 8:21 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several high school sports games have new start times or have been canceled in the Chattahoochee Valley Saturday due to expected inclement weather.

See changes and cancellations below:

Cancellations

  • Harris County at Central-Talbotton
  • Beulah at Lanett
  • Central at Eufaula
  • Ezekiel Academy at Glenwood

New Start Times

  • Carver at Hardaway – 1 p.m.
  • Northside at Columbus- 1 p.m.
  • Brookstone at Marion – 1 p.m.
  • Lamar County at Spencer (Boys Varsity) – Noon
  • Jordan at Callaway – 11 a.m.
  • Calvary at Pacelli – 111 a.m.
  • Schley County at Crawford County (Junior Varsity) – 2 p.m.

