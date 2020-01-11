2 LaGrange men dead following vehicle accident in Macon County, Ala.

MACON COUNTY, Ala (WTVM) - Two LaGrange men are dead following a two-vehicle accident in Macon County early Saturday morning.
The accident happened just after 3:30 a.m. on Interstate 85 near mile marker 30 nearly six miles north of Shorter. The accident claimed the life of 59-year-old Donald Grantham and 69-year-old Roland Ridenour.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Grantham was killed when the Isuzu Rodeo he was driving was struck by a Buick Century before leaving the roadway and overturning.
Grantham and Ridenour, who was the passenger, were both pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Buick was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
The crash is under investigation by ALEA State Troopers.
