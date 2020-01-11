Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — Yavapai County authorities are scaling back efforts to locate a missing 31-year-old Phoenix man who has been the subject of an air and ground search launched Dec. 31 when he was reported missing in very rugged terrain north of Lake Pleasant. The Sheriff's Office said Corey Bailey was last seen Dec. 29 in the Castle Hot Springs area when he went on a walk while four-wheeling with friends. He was reported missing two days later. The Sheriff's Office says deputies and detectives have briefed Bailey's family on extensive efforts conducted to locate him without success, including contacting friends and associates. The office said the detectives “will continue to review any new developments.