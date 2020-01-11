Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

BULLITT MUSTANG-AUCTION
'Bullitt' Mustang sells for $3.74 million at Florida auction
KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — The Highland Green 1968 Ford Mustang GT featured in the film “Bullitt" has sold at a Florida auction house for $3.74 million. The Orlando Sentinel reports that Friday's sale at Mecum Kissimmee marks the most expensive Mustang ever sold. Seller Sean Kiernan drove the car across the auction block at Silver Spurs Arena and then addressed a crowd of about 25,000. Bidding surpassed $3 million in the first minute. The top bid went back and forth between someone present and a bidder on the phone for several minutes before the mystery buyer on the phone won, agreeing to pay $3.4 million plus a 10 percent buyer’s premium.
EX-CONGRESSWOMAN-CORRUPTION
Juror's higher being belief won't void ex-rep.'s conviction
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A federal appeals court says a Florida congresswoman’s conviction in a corruption case won’t be voided after a juror was removed for believing that a higher power had directed an innocent verdict. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S, Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that former Democratic U.S, Rep. Corinne Brown's convictions should stand. She had appealed in part over the trial court's decision to remove a juror who claimed divine communication directed an innocent verdict. Brown is serving a five-year prison sentence, previously representing a Jacksonville-based U.S. House district from 1993 to 2017.
SUPER BOWL-PYTHON HUNT
Miami Super Bowl organizers bring death to Burmese pythons
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Miami's Super Bowl means death for some of Florida's Burmese pythons — and that's a good thing. The game's organizing committee is promoting the Python Bowl, a 10-day contest that began Friday that will awards prizes to the hunters who kill the most and biggest of these invasive snakes. The pythons can grow to 20 feet and are descended from pets released starting five decades ago. They are decimating the native mammal and bird populations. Officials understand the pythons caught won't even make a dent in the population, which might exceed 100,000. But the goal is to raise the public's awareness of the problem.
HOSPITAL EMPLOYEE ARRESTED
Hospital worker accused of beating 13-year-old patient
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Police say a 47-year-old maintenance worker at a Pensacola hospital beat a 13-year-old patient after hearing that the child had made the holes in a wall that he was repairing. Pensacola police arrested Kevin Douglas on Wednesday following the Jan. 2 incident at Baptist Hospital. Douglas is charged with cruelty to a child. Hospital officials say they fire Douglas after the incident. According to an arrest report, Douglas overheard a nurse saying the boy had made the holes in the wall. Douglas then started beating the child. Douglas posted bond and was released from jail on Wednesday.
SKYWAY BRIDGE-SUICIDE NET
Nets going up to prevent suicides at Sunshine Skyway bridge
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Nets will be going up along a portion of Florida's Sunshine Skyway Bridge, which spans the mouth of Tampa Bay and has become a magnet for suicides. The Tampa Bay Times reported Friday that the steel mesh nets will be installed along a 1.5-mile section of the bridge, which reaches heights of 200 feet above the water. The nets will extend 8 feet above the concrete barriers on the bridge, which carries Interstate 275 between Pinellas and Manatee counties. Since the bridge opened in 1987, records show 248 people have died by suicide there.
MACDILL LOCKDOWN
MacDill AFB on brief lockdown after report of armed suspect
MIAMI (AP) — MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, was briefly put on lockdown after a report of an armed suspect outside the base. A news release says the base was put on lockdown Friday morning after local authorities notified the base there was an armed suspect near one of the base's gates. St. Petersburg police told news outlets a suspect has been arrested in a county north of Tampa. They say he had been involved in a domestic dispute with an ex-girlfriend early Friday. MacDill is the headquarters for U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command.
BC-TRAIN-SUV FATALITY
1 killed when commuter train hits SUV near West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a southbound commuter train stuck a sports utility vehicle in West Palm Beach, killing one person. According to West Palm Beach police, the crash happened around 8 p.m. Thursday. Police say the SUV stopped on the tracks as the train approached. There were about 60 people on the Tri-Rail train. Officials say they were later bused to train stations in Lake Worth and West Palm Beach. No one on the train was injured. Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact investigators.
BC-FORMER MRS. FLORIDA-PRISON
Ex-Mrs. Florida headed to prison for stealing mom's checks
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge said he wants to send a message by ordering a former Mrs. Florida to spend a month in prison for stealing her mother's Social Security checks. On Thursday, the judge also sentenced 2016 Mrs. Florida Karyn Turk to five months of house arrest and ordered her to do 100 hours of community service in a nursing home. Officials say she cashed her mother's government and pension checks and spent the money rather than using it to pay for the woman's care in a nursing home. She died at age 83 in July.
BC-FL-DOUBLE FATAL CRASH
2 killed, 3 injured in crash
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say two women were killed and three other people were injured in a central Florida crash. The Orlando Sentinel reports that the crash occurred early Thursday morning. Orlando police say a pickup truck crashed into a car with four occupants. Two of the car's passengers, 19-year-old Shaunte Chambers and 20-year-old Angelesea Rock, were declared dead at the scene. The car's driver and another passenger were taken to a local hospital in stable condition. The pickup truck was unoccupied when officers arrived. Police say a search of the area found the driver hiding nearby. He was also taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.
AP-US-JEFFREY-EPSTEIN-MIT
Epstein gave $850,000 to MIT, visited 9 times, report finds
BOSTON (AP) — A law firm hired to investigate Jeffrey Epstein's ties with MIT has concluded that he donated more than $700,000 and visited campus at least nine times after being convicted of sex crimes in 2008. The report finds that some senior leaders at MIT approved Epstein's donations but demanded that they be kept out of the public spotlight in an attempt to protect the school's reputation. Many of the donations came through Epstein's foundations and were recorded as anonymous gifts. Still, the report concluded that MIT's leaders violated no laws or school policies in accepting gifts from a convicted sex offender. MIT President L. Rafael Reif issued a statement calling the findings “a sharp reminder of human fallibility and its consequences.”