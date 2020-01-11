Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION 2020-BLOOMBERG-ABRAMS
Bloomberg meets Abrams while working to build broad campaign
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg has met with influential Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams and given a speech at the voting rights summit she hosted. The billionaire former mayor of New York City already has donated $5 million to the political action committee Abrams formed after her narrow defeat in the 2018 Georgia governor's race. Bloomberg later kicked off his 2020 Georgia campaign operation. Georgia is among the states that hold March primaries. Bloomberg is employing the unusual strategy of bypassing the traditional early voting states and using his vast personal fortune to build a national campaign footprint in the states that follow.
AP-US-CNN-LABOR-SETTLEMENT
CNN agrees to record $76M settlement over labor dispute
CNN has agreed to pay $76 million in backpay as part of a record settlement with the federal labor board after the TV network terminated the contracts of unionized camera operators in 2003. In a statement Friday, the National Labor Relations Board says the settlement is the “largest monetary remedy” in the agency’s 85-year history. Officials say the settlement will benefit more than 300 people. The NLRB said CNN ended its contract with a unionized subcontractor, Team Video Services, and then replaced the workers with new employees “without recognizing or bargaining with the two unions that had represented the TVS employees.”
SOCIAL ISSUES
Lawmakers may avoid divisive social issues in election year
ATLANTA (AP) — Budget cuts are needed. A contentious election season is on the horizon. With that as the backdrop for Georgia’s 2020 legislative session beginning Monday, will there be an appetite for lawmakers to take up divisive social issues? On the heels of a contentious battle over abortion that dominated last year’s session, Republican leaders are signaling that there may be less willingness to take on hot-button social issues this year. Republican House Speaker David Ralston says he wants to focus on creating a good climate for business, schools and transportation.
AP-US-SENATE-GEORGIA
Former U.S. prosecutor plans to oppose Georgia's new senator
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A former federal prosecutor who served under President Barack Obama says he plans to join the race to challenge newly sworn-in Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia. Democrat Ed Tarver of Augusta confirmed Friday that he plans to announce soon his campaign for the seat vacated by GOP Sen. Johnny Isakson. Tarver served as an Army officer and as a state lawmaker before Obama appointed him in 2009 as U.S. attorney for the state's Southern District. He joins what could become a crowded, free-for-all campaign for Loeffler's seat with no primary to narrow the field before November. Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Loeffler to succeed Isaskson, who retired at the end of 2019. Also running is Democrat Matt Lieberman, the son of former senator and vice presidential candidate Joe Lieberman.
SOUTHERN STORMS
Tornadoes hit Missouri, Oklahoma, as severe storms move east
DALLAS (AP) — Tornadoes have destroyed homes in Arkansas and Missouri and also caused damage in Oklahoma amid severe storms. The storms also unleashed downpours that caused widespread flash flooding. Dallas police say one person died Friday night when a car flipped into a creek west of downtown Dallas. Earlier in the afternoon, a tornado destroyed two homes near Fair Play, Missouri. Tornado watches Friday night covered parts of eastern Texas, northwestern Louisiana, southern Missouri and much of Arkansas. Forecasters say wicked weather also will pose a threat to Alabama and Georgia as the system moves eastward on Saturday.
MLK COMMEMORATION
ML King Day activities to emphasize voters and nonviolence
ATLANTA (AP) — As the nation prepares for the Martin Luther King Jr. national holiday, King’s daughter says the Atlanta center named for him will offer nonviolence training, voter registration and visits from politicians, entertainers and sports figures. Bernice King called this a “dire” election year, amid the impeachment of President Donald Trump and a tumultuous climate in the United States. She said voter registration will take place at the series of Atlanta events, as well as a demonstration of the workings of new voting machines, in hopes of encouraging voting and reducing wait times at voting sites.
STUDENT DIES
Georgia student passes out, dies en route to hospital
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia high school freshman has died after passing out at school Thursday. The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System confirms a Woodville-Tompkins Institute student died on the way to the hospital. School Board Director of Communications Stacy Jennings said it happened about 9 a.m. Further details were not immediately available. The student's name has not been released. Jennings said the student was male. Jennings told news outlets the school board is providing grief counselors for students and staff.
BODY DISCOVERED
Atlanta police discover 'badly decomposing' body in woods
ATLANTA (AP) — Police in Atlanta say they were searching for suspects in a wooded area when they came across a decomposing body behind a home. A department spokeswoman confirmed officers were assisting South Fulton police in an investigation in the northwest part of the city when they made the discovery. News outlets report police described the body as “badly decomposing." Officers aren't sure yet when the person died, but they told news outlets it appears the body had been behind the home “for some time.” The Fulton County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy and try to identify the remains.