Lee County EMA announces safer location options for anticipated severe weather

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Alabama Emergency Agency has announced safer location options for anticipated severe weather on Saturday.
A line of severe thunderstorms is expected to move across the Chattahoochee Valley between 4 p.m. EST and 11 p.m. EST with the risk of damaging winds and tornadoes.
See safer location options in Lee County below:
Southern Union Community College (Basement of the building & technology center)
Opelika, Alabama
Open all day
Providence Baptist Church
2807 Lee Road 166, Opelika, Alabama
Will open if a severe thunderstorm warning is issued
Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church
784 Lee Road 298 (One block from Smiths Station Jr. High School)
Will open if a severe thunderstorm warning is issued
Green Hall at Auburn University
1130 Wire Road, Auburn, Alabama
Will open if a tornado watch is issued
Ralph Brown Draughon Library at Auburn University
231 Mell Street, Auburn, Alabama
Will open if a tornado watch is issued
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.