Lee County EMA announces safer location options for anticipated severe weather
Lee County Emergency Management Association (Source: Lee County EMA)
By Olivia Gunn | January 11, 2020 at 12:09 PM EST - Updated January 11 at 12:09 PM

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Alabama Emergency Agency has announced safer location options for anticipated severe weather on Saturday.

A line of severe thunderstorms is expected to move across the Chattahoochee Valley between 4 p.m. EST and 11 p.m. EST with the risk of damaging winds and tornadoes.

See safer location options in Lee County below:

Southern Union Community College (Basement of the building & technology center)

Opelika, Alabama

Open all day

Providence Baptist Church

2807 Lee Road 166, Opelika, Alabama

Will open if a severe thunderstorm warning is issued

Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church

784 Lee Road 298 (One block from Smiths Station Jr. High School)

Will open if a severe thunderstorm warning is issued

Green Hall at Auburn University

1130 Wire Road, Auburn, Alabama

Will open if a tornado watch is issued

Ralph Brown Draughon Library at Auburn University

231 Mell Street, Auburn, Alabama

Will open if a tornado watch is issued

