Martin Army Hospital at Ft Benning enforcing visitor restrictions due to flu cases

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Martin Army Community Hospital at Fort Benning is enforcing visitor restrictions due to current flu and flu-like illnesses.
Effective immediately, visitation by visitors ages 12 and under and visitors who are ill is restricted.
Visitation restriction will be in effect until further notice and will depend on flu trends.
People who are ill and showing flu-like symptoms, such as fever, cough, sore throat, and body aches are strongly encouraged to utilize a protective mask. There are also signage and respiratory stations at the primary patient entrances of the hospital’s emergency room. The stations have protective medical masks and hand sanitizer.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.