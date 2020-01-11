New recreational area opens at Ft. Benning

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - The Army installation held a grand opening Friday for its newly constructed Patton Recreation Area Fort Benning.
The area includes an 18-hole disc golf course and various fitness trails for running, biking, and more. It’s open for soldiers and civilians and can be accessed from the golf course.
The director of Family, Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) at Fort Benning said the nationally sanctioned disc golf course is challenging but fun.
"Life is better at Benning. This just makes it better,” said Al Gelineau, director of MWR. “It's a great recreational experience. We're really focused on families out here and it also builds our relationship with the community."
The plan is to also put pavilions in the Patton Recreation are for families, picnics, and more. MWR leaders said they hope to make it easier for visitors to get onto Fort Benning with possibly getting passes online in the future.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.