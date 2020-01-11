Severe Weather Possible This Evening

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A line of strong to severe storms will race across the area this afternoon into the early nighttime hours. Damaging straight-line winds in access of 60-80 MPH & tornadoes are the main concern. A few strong tornadoes are possible in central Alabama. Make sure to you have a way to get a warning & have a plan in case you need to take action!
Sunday will start mostly sunny, however, scattered showers & storms will develop in the afternoon & evening hours as Saturday's cold front returns northward as a warm front. Highs will approach 70 degrees.
Unsettled weather & unseasonably warm temperatures continue into the workweek, with scattered storms in the forecast each day, and highs in the 70s. Sunshine and cooler temperatures return late in the week.
