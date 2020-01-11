St. Francis Hospital in Columbus joins new joint venture of Emory Healthcare, LifePoint Health

"This joint venture offers great opportunities for Emory Healthcare, LifePoint Health and St. Francis Hospital to advance health care delivery in the Columbus region," says Jonathan S. Lewin, MD, president, CEO and chairman of the board of Emory Healthcare. "Our organizations have a history of collaboration in Columbus, and we have discovered many shared priorities and common interests, including a commitment to ensuring that all people have access to quality care close to home. We continue to be impressed by the team at St. Francis and are excited to expand our relationship through this joint venture and advance this common ideal."