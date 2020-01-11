St. Francis Hospital in Columbus joins new joint venture of Emory Healthcare, LifePoint Health

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Francis Hospital in Columbus announced it has joined a new joint venture created by Emory Healthcare and LifePoint Health.
LifePoint has owned St. Francis since 2016. The joint venture was formed to enhance access to and delivery of high-quality, cost-effective care and to improve the health of residents in Columbus and surrounding communities.
"This joint venture offers great opportunities for Emory Healthcare, LifePoint Health and St. Francis Hospital to advance health care delivery in the Columbus region," says Jonathan S. Lewin, MD, president, CEO and chairman of the board of Emory Healthcare. "Our organizations have a history of collaboration in Columbus, and we have discovered many shared priorities and common interests, including a commitment to ensuring that all people have access to quality care close to home. We continue to be impressed by the team at St. Francis and are excited to expand our relationship through this joint venture and advance this common ideal."
"We are delighted to have an opportunity to continue to grow our relationship with Emory Healthcare through this joint venture," says David Dill, president and CEO of LifePoint Health. "Through our collaboration at St. Francis, LifePoint and Emory discovered that we share a dedication to providing the best possible care, ensuring great patient experiences and making communities healthier."
St. Francis will continue to collaborate with Emory and LifePoint to further its efforts to improve patient and provider experiences and enhance regional access to effective and efficient care. The hospital will also continue its efforts to establish new programs to support the health and wellbeing of people in its service area.
