State officials preparing for potential severe weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey says state officials are closely monitoring forecasts for Saturday and will be prepared to respond however the weather impacts the state.
She is also encouraging residents to be prepared and pay attention to the weather.
“While we can never anticipate exactly how Mother Nature may impact us, we should always be prepared when the threat of severe weather faces Alabama,” Ivey said. “At the state level, we continue to closely monitor this storm system, while making all necessary preparations. I encourage Alabamians to do the same, stay weather aware and heed all local warnings.”
The State Emergency Operations Center is being activated to a Level IV Enhanced Watch AEMA Personnel Only at 7 a.m. Saturday.
“Most of the state is under an enhanced or moderate risk for severe weather,” Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings said. “I want to encourage everyone to make a plan and be prepared to execute your plan if a tornado alert is issued. Know where your safe place is ahead of the warnings to keep your family protected. Widespread power outages are also likely, so be prepared if there is an extended period without electricity.”
The Alabama Emergency Management Agency will provide updates on Facebook and Twitter at @AlabamaEMA.
