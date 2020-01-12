Coppin State looks to end streak vs FAMU

MEAC IMPROVEMENT: The Rattlers have scored 70.7 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 60.2 per game they managed in non-conference play.TERRIFIC THOMAS: Koby Thomas has connected on 18.5 percent of the 27 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 13 over his last five games. He's also converted 53 percent of his foul shots this season.