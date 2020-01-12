Gravesite of Auburn PD officer ‘disturbed,’ police say

Officer William Buechner was shot and killed Sunday night in Auburn. (Source: Auburn Police Division)
By WSFA Staff | January 11, 2020 at 8:07 PM EST - Updated January 12 at 1:03 PM

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Police Department says the gravesite of Officer William Buechner was disturbed recently.

Auburn Police Capt. Lorenza Dorsey said the department was made aware last Monday that Officer Buechner’s gravesite at Town Creek Cemetery had been disturbed. We have reached out for more information.

Dorsey says the gravesite was restored to its original condition by cemetery personnel following the discovery.

The incident is still under investigation.

