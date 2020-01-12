Hot shooting leads No. 5 Auburn over Georgia

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers (15-0, 3-0) shot 53 percent from the field in their 22-point win over the Georgia Bulldogs (10-5, 0-2). The Tigers remain the only undefeated Power-5 team in the country after an impressive 82-60 win inside Auburn Arena.
“It was a great win for our ball club,” said Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl. “Anytime you beat Georgia and you’re coaching at Auburn, it matters.”
Samir Doughty led Auburn with 17 points on the day as Bruce Pearl’s team shot 37.5 percent from three to Georgia’s 26 percent.
The Tigers got their biggest boost from the bench. The Auburn bench outscored the Georgia bench 34-13 led by Allen Flanigan’s 12 points.
“The bench was terrific,” Pearl said. “It was probably the best the bench played,” said Pearl.
Not only did Auburn hold Georgia to a poor shooting performance from beyond the arc, but it held star Georgia freshman Anthony Edwards to 6 of 15 shooting from the field, including 2 of 9 from three. Edwards finished with a hard-earned 18 points.
After taking a 35-24 lead into the half, the Tigers put up big numbers in the final 20 minutes of play to down the Dawgs in a game that was moved up to an 11 a.m. tip.
The Tigers travel to Tuscaloosa Wednesday where they will take on Alabama. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m.
