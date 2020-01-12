LaGrange police searching for teenager after being seen driving stolen vehicle

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in LaGrange are searching for the driver of a stolen vehicle after encountering the vehicle on W. Cannon St.
Officers were patrolling the area of W. Cannon St. near Whitesville Rd. at approximately 3:00 a.m. on Jan. 12 when they encountered a stolen 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander.
Officers were attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle. When the vehicle stopped and three men got out of the car and ran away.
Investigation and statements from witnesses identified the driver of the vehicle as 18-year-old Anquayish Williams.
LaGrange police says Williams will be charged with theft by taking - auto once he is apprehended.
Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to contact LPD at 706-883-2603.
