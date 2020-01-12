Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials are investigating the death of a man accused of invading a house and fighting with the resident before he was shot with his own gun. The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says the suspect entered the Bradenton house Friday, and the man who lived there said he fired a round next to his head and beat him up with the pistol. The man told deputies he fought back and was able to grab the gun when the suspect dropped it, and shoot the intruder. Deputies found the man dead on the ground against a condo building near the house.