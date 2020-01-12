Severe weather barely misses Barbour Co. woman’s home, destroys shed

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Severe weather across east Alabama and west Georgia left trees down and houses damaged across the Chattahoochee Valley.
Betty Griffin says her Bakerhill, Ala. home was in the path of the damage, but she was able to escape without major damage.
Griffin’s home was just missed and suffered only minor damage, but a shed behind her home was destroyed during the storms.
Throughout the day, each county in the Chattahoochee Valley experienced a severe thunderstorm warning.
