Severe weather barely misses Barbour Co. woman’s home, destroys shed

Storm damage in Bakerhill, Ala. (Source: WTVM)
By Alex Jones | January 12, 2020 at 3:51 PM EST - Updated January 12 at 4:40 PM

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Severe weather across east Alabama and west Georgia left trees down and houses damaged across the Chattahoochee Valley.

Betty Griffin says her Bakerhill, Ala. home was in the path of the damage, but she was able to escape without major damage.

Griffin’s home was just missed and suffered only minor damage, but a shed behind her home was destroyed during the storms.

Throughout the day, each county in the Chattahoochee Valley experienced a severe thunderstorm warning.

A tornado was confirmed to have touched down in nearby Eufaula.

