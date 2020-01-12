Winter Cancel?

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mostly sunny to start today, however, spotty storms will break out by this evening as yesterday's cold front returns northward as a warm front. Highs will approach 70 degrees.
Monday looks wet at times as scattered showers & storms meander around the area. Spotty rain is possible through at least Thursday. Near record warmth is expected for much of this week, with highs soaring into the 70s each day. Temperatures could approach 80 degrees on Wednesday.
Stronger cold front arrives Saturday, bringing another storm chance to the southeast.
