Americus PD needs help finding robbery suspect

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday morning, January 9, officers of the Americus Police Department (APD) responded to the 1500 block of North MLK Blvd. in reference to a report of an armed robbery.
APD is looking for Schakur Malik Paul, 22, is 5’ 10”, weighs 167 pounds, and was last seen wearing dark clothing and a camouflage jacket.
Paul is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Paul has active warrants relating to this incident for armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the Americus Police Tip Line 229-924-4102, or the Americus Criminal Investigation Division at 229-924-4550.
