Auburn man arrested, charged after allegedly taking $2.5K in property

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police have arrested an 18-year-old man on burglary and theft charges.
18-year-old Zaire Jamani Oliver was taken into custody and charged with second-degree burglary and first-degree theft.
Police say an unidentified man, later identified as Oliver, allegedly entered a residence in the 700 block of Aspen Heights Lane on Jan. 11 and left with more than $2,500 in property.
Oliver was identified using video surveillance.
Police have been able to recover approximately $800 of the property that was stolen.
Oliver is being held on a $10,000 bond in the Lee County Jail. Auburn police are continuing to investigate.
