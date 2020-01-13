2 in custody after multi-county chase ends in Macon County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people are in custody after a multi-county chase that began in Montgomery Monday morning.
According to Col. John Briggs with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened when a resident, who lives inside the Montgomery city limits, came home to find two people trying to break into their home.
When the homeowner arrived, the two suspects tried to leave but their vehicle became stuck.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. George Beaudry said the suspects assaulted the homeowner before taking her vehicle.
Briggs says deputies began pursuing the suspects through the county, then in Bullock County and finally into Macon County where Beaudry added they were both taken into custody on Crimson Road.
Multiple law enforcement agencies coordinated on the pursuit including the Montgomery and Macon County sheriff’s offices and Alabama State Troopers.
Beaudry said there were no injuries or damage to any vehicles.
Details about the suspects’ identities have not yet been released.
