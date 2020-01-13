Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man was arrested on charges he beat an elderly golfer after trying to steal his golf balls. The Marion County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Tyler Dearden was taking golf balls from a golfer's bucket at an Ocala, Florida course. News outlets say the golfer told him not to do that, and went to report him. An affidavit says the suspect punched him and knocked him to the ground when he returned. The golfer suffered from a broken rib, bruises and cuts. Dearden told deputies he was defending himself because he was threatened with a golf club.