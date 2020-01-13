More Warm & Wet Weather Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Our forecast will remain warm and wet for the next couple of day with more areas of rain and storms moving across the Chattahoochee Valley as we take you through Tuesday. For Wednesday and Thursday, there will still be rain around, but the coverage will gradually decrease with highs remaining in the 70s. For Friday, look for cooler temperatures to arrive with highs falling back to the upper 50s and lower 60s. More showers will return on Saturday after a brief warm-up (mid 60s), but we will clear out and cool down again on Sunday as we get ready to make the transition to winter again. Look for highs for the first and middle part of next week to be in the 40s and 50s with lows in the 20s and 30s. Check back with us in case we have to make any changes to that forecast!