New map could help Alabama hunters find bucks

(WAFF) - A new map released by the state could help Alabama hunters find their next buck.
The new Alabama Rut Map shows the peak times when bucks are most likely to be looking for doe. It was released by the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
The map is meant to give a clearer indication of when bucks are most likely out looking for doe. It breaks down the “rut dates” by county.
The map says counties in the northern part of the state see more bucks in late December or early January, while counties to the south see more of them in late January or early February.
