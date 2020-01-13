Several LaGrange streets closed due to flooding

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange saw a large amount of rain in a short period of time, which has led to flooding in some areas.
Because of this flooding, several streets throughout the city are currently closed.
Drivers should avoid the following roads as they will not be able to pass through them:
- Edgewood Ave.
- Glenn Robertson St.
- Swift St.
- Brownwood Ave.
- Park Ave./Elm St.
The city of LaGrange is also reminding drivers that most flood deaths occur in vehicles, so if you see a flooded area, turn around.
The National Weather Service has also issued a Flash Flood Warning for Troup County until 2:00 p.m. on Jan. 13.
