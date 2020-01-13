Social media posts alleging Phenix City dog being abused by LCSO employee false

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has found that claims made on social media that an employee of theirs was abusing a dog are false.
In a Facebook post, Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones confirms that they received word of a potential animal cruelty situation at a residence in southeastern Phenix City just after the first of the year.
Deputies found that the dog at that residence had adequate food, water and shelter, but noted that the dog appeared thin, but was in no danger or distress. The deputy also found that the dog was not restrained in any way.
The LCSO received another call regarding the same dog on Jan. 8. Deputies were again dispatched and again found that the dog had adequate food, water and shelter.
The next day, the owner took the dog to a veterinarian who found no signs of abuse on the dog. More tests were ordered to complete a full evaluation.
The sheriff’s office also confirms that the owner of the dog is not and has never been an employee of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office as social media posts suggest.
Authorities say the dog is being cared for and that they are continuing to ensure her welfare.
