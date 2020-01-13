Spring-Like Weather Persists This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain and thunderstorms spreading across the Chattahoochee Valley spreading from southwest to northeast, making for a soggy morning commute. Fog also developed overnight, just adding to the tricky travel troubles on the wet roads. Rain coverage looks best during the morning hours with the front draped right over our area, but it should continue lifting northward and leaving us with only some scattered showers and storms this afternoon.
The weather pattern in general this week though remains unsettled and warm with rain chances around each day and highs running in the 70s each days—with mornings mild in the 60s, too. After today, expect a 30-50% coverage of showers and storms through Thursday before another front moving in puts a touch drier and slightly cooler on Friday; however, another front moving through on Saturday will bring another chance of wet weather for the first half of the weekend. Once the Saturday rain clears out though, we flip the switch to a much colder winter pattern again with highs back in the 50s and lows down into the 40s and 30s again for Sunday. So, if you’re liking the mild, spring-like temperatures, enjoy them while you can! Winter intends to return soon enough.
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.