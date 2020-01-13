Spring-Like Weather Persists This Week

The weather pattern in general this week though remains unsettled and warm with rain chances around each day and highs running in the 70s each days—with mornings mild in the 60s, too. After today, expect a 30-50% coverage of showers and storms through Thursday before another front moving in puts a touch drier and slightly cooler on Friday; however, another front moving through on Saturday will bring another chance of wet weather for the first half of the weekend. Once the Saturday rain clears out though, we flip the switch to a much colder winter pattern again with highs back in the 50s and lows down into the 40s and 30s again for Sunday. So, if you’re liking the mild, spring-like temperatures, enjoy them while you can! Winter intends to return soon enough.