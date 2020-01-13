Sweetland Amphitheatre in LaGrange announces beginning of 2020 concert lineup

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - 2020 will be a big year for music in LaGrange if the first six concerts they have announced are any indication.
This is the amphitheatre’s fifth concert year and is sponsored by Kia Motors.
The concert lineup includes:
- Friday, Mar. 27 – BlackJacket Symphony presents Led Zeppelin’s “IV” and Greatest Hits
- Saturday, April 25 – Worship band Bethel Music in partnership with R.U.S.H. Ministries
- Friday, May 8 – Emmylou Harris with special guests Mandolin Orange
- Sunday, May 17 – Fantasia
- Friday, May 22 – Amy Grant
More concerts are expected to be announced.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 7 at 10:00 a.m.
