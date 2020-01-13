Two Opelika women arrested in Troup Co. with two gallons of date rape drug

Two Opelika women arrested for possession of GHB in Troup County (Source: Troup County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Jones | January 13, 2020 at 11:34 AM EST - Updated January 13 at 11:39 AM

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two woman on drug charges after a large amount of drugs was found in their car.

Deputies pulled over a vehicle on I-85 southbound near mile marker 8 for a window tint violation.

During the stop, the deputy observed behavior consistent with criminal activity. K9 Chapo conducted a “free-air sniff” around the vehicle and found narcotics inside the car.

A search of the car found approximately two gallons of GHB, which is commonly known as the date rape drug.

The driver, 47-year-old Ashley Prince, and the passenger, 26-year-old Jessica Partridge both from Opelika, were arrested and charged with possession of GHB with the intent to distribute.

A search of Prince’s Lee County residence found methamphetamine, LSD, marijuana and additional GHB. She will be facing additional drug charges in Lee County.

