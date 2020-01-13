WTVM Editorial 1-13-19: Set a date to be great

(WTVM) - Did you know that after the holidays, the need for blood donation is most acute?
That’s because people are traveling, routine blood drives get postponed but the need for blood never takes a holiday.
I recently learned other compelling reasons for blood donations while the station worked with the local American Red Cross to host a telethon to encourage blood donation appointments.
Setting an appointment to donate blood is setting an appointment to save lives, in operating rooms and hospitals right here where we live.
As the Red Cross told us, someone needs a blood transfusion every two seconds in the United States and that includes many local patients.
But blood is perishable, so donations only last a few weeks and need to be constantly replenished.
Despite amazing medical advances, there is no substitute for human blood and all that it can accomplish.
One blood donation saves multiple lives.
Blood and blood platelets can save accident and burn victims, and patients with blood diseases like leukemia and sickle cell anemia.
Heart patients and anyone undergoing surgery have better chances thanks to blood donations.
So, we’d like to invite you to “Set a Date to be Great” and join our community project with the Red Cross to make an appointment to donate blood.
It’s easy: just go to our website and click on the “donate blood” banner on the home page.
You can also text BLOOD to 90999.
If you’re not sure you can donate blood, maybe because you take medications or have had surgery, the Red Cross has the answer here.
Even when our telethon is over, the need for donors never stops.
So please join us, ‘Set a Date to be Great’ and donate blood so others can live.
