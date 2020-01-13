WTVM hosts Hometown Heroes night with the Columbus River Dragons

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM was proud to host the APCU Hometown Heroes we have been profiling at the Columbus River Dragons hockey game.
All of the local heroes named Hometown Heroes were introduced on the ice during the first intermission of the game.
The hockey players also wore specially made Hometown Heroes commemorative jerseys that were auctioned off after the River Dragons’ 11-9 victory.
The auction raised $9,000 for the Children’s Miracle Network which will go to help kids at Piedmont Columbus Regional.
