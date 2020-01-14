ALEA investigating crash involving train and 18-wheeler in Chambers Co.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is currently on the scene of an accident involving a train and an 18-wheeler tractor-trailer.
The crash is said to have occurred between a CSX train and a tractor-trailer on County Rd. 299 at County Rd. 177 in Chambers County.
No injuries were reported in the crash.
The roadway is going to be blocked for an undetermined amount of time.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story.
News Leader 9 has a crew en route and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available. Keep with us on air and online.
