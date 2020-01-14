Central High School in Phenix City announces new head football coach

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Central High School in Phenix City announced its new head football coach Tuesday evening.
Patrick Nix has been selected to take on the role. The announcement was made during a press conference at Central High’s athletic complex.
Nix has spent the last three years at Pinson Valley High School in Birmingham.
Nix’s appointment to head football coach comes after the former coach, Jamey Dubose, announced he’s retiring from the state of Alabama last week. Dubose coached for the Central High Red Devils for six seasons.
