Elderly man drowns after vehicle ends up in Chattahoochee River overnight, police investigating

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City police are investigating after an elderly man has drowned in the Chattahoochee River overnight.
Officials with the Phenix City Police Department say that at approximately 1:40 a.m., a vehicle traveling eastbound on 16th St. jumped the curb and never stopped before entering the river.
A TSYS security guard reported seeing the lights from the vehicle in the water before going over to investigate and notifying police.
Crews were able to recover the vehicle near the 14th St. pedestrian bridge and found a deceased man in the driver’s seat.
Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. pronounced the driver deceased at 5:15 a.m. His identity is not being released pending notification of family, but the coroner does confirm that the man was in his seventies.
The body is being sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics in Montgomery for an autopsy.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.