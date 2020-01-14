Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions makes a stop in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions made his way to East Alabama Tuesday as he winds his way through the state on his campaign for U.S. Senate.
He stopped in Opelika to speak to the Rotary Club.
“We’re traveling the state," he said. “There’s going to be a lot of Republican votes cast in this area.”
He applauded local leaders in Lee County, such as Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller and Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones.
“This is one of the best sheriffs in the country. That’s for sure,” Sessions said. “When you get great sheriffs elected by the people, that’s something special.”
Sessions visited tornado-ravaged Beauregard before going to speak.
“It was good to see houses completely rebuilt where others had been completely destroyed,” he said. “It looks like we may have had more outside of Alabama support than any other storm.”
The Senate candidate took some questions from the crowd.
“I’m a teacher,” said one woman who attended. “I care about education. Why should I vote for you?”
Sessions discussed his reasons for jumping into the Senate race and concluded by saying he wants to protect the interests of Alabamians and represent the “highest and best values” of Alabama.
“The vision of my responsibility is to be a public servant,” he said. “Try to serve the good people of Alabama and of America and do it with fidelity, courage, and vigor.”
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.