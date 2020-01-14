Four men being sentenced for role in 2016 murder of beloved Columbus man

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Four men are being sentenced in a Columbus courtroom for their actions that led to the death of a Columbus man in 2016.
Deonn Carter was shot in the leg while getting his mail in 2016. He died 11 days later in the hospital.
Quamaine Thomas, Travarus Thomas, Dequoyae Waldon and Tauron Stepney pleaded guilty to charges against them.
Tyquez Davis was found guilty of felony murder in July 2019. He is the only one of the five men not being sentenced today.
Quamaine Thomas pled guilty to charges of aggravated assault and murder. He has been sentenced to nine years.
Travavarus Thomas pled guilty to charges of burglary and aggravated assault. He has been sentenced to 10 years.
Waldon pled guilty to charges of burglary, criminal attempted burglary and theft by taking. He has been sentenced to 20 years
Stepney pled guilty to aggravated assault. He has been sentenced to 15 years.
