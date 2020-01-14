Heaviest Rain Over; Staying Warm Through Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The heaviest rain has moved out of the Valley, but we will still maintain a 20-30% coverage of showers for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 70s. Look for some changes Friday with highs taking a step back to the upper 50s and lower 60s, but skies will stay cloudy. As we get you ready for the weekend, there will be some bigger changes on the way. Rain will move back in on Saturday with showers likely at times through the day, especially the afternoon and evening. For Sunday, colder air arrives with temperatures dropping through a lot of the day and highs only in the 50s. The coldest air will move in for the King holiday and next week with highs in the 40s and 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s. The coldest mornings should be Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with the potential for a hard freeze (lower than 25 degrees) in spots!