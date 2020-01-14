How to keep yourself safe during rainy weather on the roads

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With a wet week ahead, you want to take extra precautions as you hit the roads for work, school or fun. Wet roads typically mean more accidents and we want to keep you safe.
Hydroplaning, fishtailing, forgetting headlights and following too closely are just some of the problems drivers face on wet roads. But by following a few simple steps, you can drastically reduce the chances of getting into an accident.
“Your car can hydroplane with speeds as little as 35 miles per hour with only one half inch water on the ground," Al Barber, president of Barber’s Driving School, said.
“You’ll feel the steering wheel jerk a little bit,” Harold White added, "then you’ll have virtually no control over the vehicle.”
Hydroplaning can be scary for any drivers. Here’s what you should do if it happens to you.
“Take your foot off the gas, don’t touch the break and just coast through it," White said.
But you do not have to wait for a scary moment to think about preventing hydroplaning. In fact, checking your tire tread is one way to know if your vehicle is prone to losing traction.
“These channels act like water pumps and push the water out so you get good tread on it,” said White.
Barber said following too closely and forgetting your headlights are huge issues.
Georgia law says if your windshield wipers are on, your headlights must be on.
“And of course when visibility is really bad, you don’t want to be driving at all," Barber said.
